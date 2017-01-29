Lehighton Mural Finds New Home
A mural done by Carbon County native and famed artist, Franz Kline, was unveiled Sunday at the Allentown Art Museum of the Lehigh Valley. The mural previously hung in the Lehighton American Legion since the mid-1940s but was sold to the museum back in October.
