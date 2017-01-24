Lehigh Valley food events include Weyerbacher's Super Barrel...

The Tap Room at Weyerbacher Brewing in Easton will hold a weekend devoted to barrel-aged beers, noon-3:30 p.m. and 4-7:30 p.m. Saturday, and noon-4 p.m. Sunday. The Tap Room at Weyerbacher Brewing in Easton will hold a weekend devoted to barrel-aged beers, noon-3:30 p.m. and 4-7:30 p.m. Saturday, and noon-4 p.m. Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.