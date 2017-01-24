Lehigh Valley food events include Weyerbacher's Super Barrel...
The Tap Room at Weyerbacher Brewing in Easton will hold a weekend devoted to barrel-aged beers, noon-3:30 p.m. and 4-7:30 p.m. Saturday, and noon-4 p.m. Sunday. The Tap Room at Weyerbacher Brewing in Easton will hold a weekend devoted to barrel-aged beers, noon-3:30 p.m. and 4-7:30 p.m. Saturday, and noon-4 p.m. Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Yeah
|1,484,756
|Guilty plea by Allentown man in $3M...
|1 hr
|Steve Gratman
|8
|Review: Iron Falcon Martial Arts (Dec '12)
|5 hr
|Just want the tru...
|7
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Mon
|ThomasA
|313,233
|'The Inaugural Address in History': a Saturday ...
|Jan 20
|silly rabbit
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Jan 19
|truth
|7,994
|Two get probation in Pa. streetlight...
|Jan 17
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC