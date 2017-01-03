Lehigh Valley Craft Beer columnist ve...

Lehigh Valley Craft Beer columnist ventures to Cave Brewing

Cave Brewing in Fountain Hill is the Lehigh Valley's smallest brewery. It creates ales and lagers from local ingredients.

