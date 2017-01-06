January 06, 2017NORTH BETHLEHEM
Card accessed: State police said a 56-year-old North Bethlehem man reported that information from his Home Depot credit card was used to make a $1,444.42 purchase last month at a store in San Jose, Calif.
