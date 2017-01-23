Historic Moment: Trump takes charge a...

Historic Moment: Trump takes charge as 45th US president

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 20 Read more: Martinsburg Journal

Oliver Reiss, 3, and his dad, Walter Reiss, both of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, stand among the crowd using a GoPro to document the moment President Donald Trump took the oath of office Friday at noon in Washington. Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump looks on during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethlehem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Grey Ghost 1,483,980
News Guilty plea by Allentown man in $3M... 5 hr Tom Selleck 4
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 8 hr ThomasA 313,233
News 'The Inaugural Address in History': a Saturday ... Jan 20 silly rabbit 1
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Jan 19 truth 7,994
News Two get probation in Pa. streetlight... Jan 17 silly rabbit 1
News Pawlowski pays to clean up corner office (Mar '06) Jan 17 silly rabbit 5
See all Bethlehem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethlehem Forum Now

Bethlehem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethlehem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Bethlehem, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,806 • Total comments across all topics: 278,199,648

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC