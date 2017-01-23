Historic Moment: Trump takes charge as 45th US president

Oliver Reiss, 3, and his dad, Walter Reiss, both of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, stand among the crowd using a GoPro to document the moment President Donald Trump took the oath of office Friday at noon in Washington. Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump looks on during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Friday.

