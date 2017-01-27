Historic Bethlehem Restaurant Week starts Sunday
The Christmas City's tastiest week of winter features fixed-price , multi-course menus for lunch and dinner at a dozen downtown dining establishments - from upscale restaurants such as 1741 on the Terrace to casual spots such as The Brick. Sample $15, three-course lunch combinations including crab bisque, fish taco and toasted coconut amaretto cream pie at Twisted Olive; lobster yuca croquettes, grilled chicken wrap and Nutella bread pudding at Tapas on Main; and beer and cheese soup, Caesar salad and roast beef au jus at Bethlehem Brew Works.
