Guitarist Richie Kotzen, Internet sensation Puddles Pity Party,...
Singer and guitarist Richie Kotzen of The Winery Dogs, crooning 7-foot-tall clown of Puddles Pity Party and comedians Maria Bamford and Brian Posehn are among the nine new shows announced at ArtsQuest Center at SteelStacks in Bethlehem. Tickets for the performances go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 24 to ArtsQuest members and 10 a.m. Jan. 27 to the public at www.steelstacks.org and 610-332-3378.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Realtime
|1,483,695
|Guilty plea by Allentown man in $3M...
|2 hr
|Gettysburgers
|2
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|5 hr
|Safety Dance
|313,231
|'The Inaugural Address in History': a Saturday ...
|Jan 20
|silly rabbit
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Jan 19
|truth
|7,994
|Two get probation in Pa. streetlight...
|Jan 17
|silly rabbit
|1
|Pawlowski pays to clean up corner office (Mar '06)
|Jan 17
|silly rabbit
|5
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC