First Day Hike kicks off the new year...

First Day Hike kicks off the new year with exercise, education

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: The Morning Call

Environmental Education Specialist Rick Wiltraut of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources leads a group Sunday on a First Day Hike at Jacobsburg Environmental Education Center in Bushkill Township. Environmental Education Specialist Rick Wiltraut of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources leads a group Sunday on a First Day Hike at Jacobsburg Environmental Education Center in Bushkill Township.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethlehem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min sonicfilter 1,469,598
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 6 hr Susanm 313,072
News Budget deal reached in Allentown after veto, la... 11 hr schizoaffective 4
News Report on police officer was irresponsible (Jun '07) 16 hr silly rabbit 53
ASPEN INN anyone work there aprox 1978-1980? (Sep '12) Sat silly rabbit 6
News Judge: Collection firm's fees illegal (Mar '08) Dec 30 OPERATION GREYLORD 48
News Arcelay's work will help Latinos in two cities ... (Mar '07) Dec 27 silly rabbit 4
See all Bethlehem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethlehem Forum Now

Bethlehem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethlehem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Bethlehem, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,734 • Total comments across all topics: 277,517,805

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC