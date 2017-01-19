Family: Learn how a picture book is m...

Family: Learn how a picture book is made at Cops 'n' Kids

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Morning Call

Learn how a picture book is made with Phillipsburg author Pat Brisson in a program called "Birth of a Book" at the Cops 'n' Kids Reading Room in Bethlehem on Saturday. In the program, part of the Cops 'n' Kids free Reading Room Stars series, Brisson will show slides and tell stories about the process of writing, from the idea to print, using two of her books - "Bennie's Pennies" and "Before We Eat: From Farm to Table."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethlehem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 21 min sonicfilter 1,480,062
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 33 min Into The Night 7,990
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr John-K 313,197
News Two get probation in Pa. streetlight... Tue silly rabbit 1
News Pawlowski pays to clean up corner office (Mar '06) Tue silly rabbit 5
News Pa. officials: Mom accused in adopted teen's ra... Tue silly rabbit 1
News Former WWE wrestler Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka dead... Jan 16 silly rabbit 2
See all Bethlehem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethlehem Forum Now

Bethlehem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethlehem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Bethlehem, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,304 • Total comments across all topics: 278,036,332

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC