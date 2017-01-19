Family: Learn how a picture book is made at Cops 'n' Kids
Learn how a picture book is made with Phillipsburg author Pat Brisson in a program called "Birth of a Book" at the Cops 'n' Kids Reading Room in Bethlehem on Saturday. In the program, part of the Cops 'n' Kids free Reading Room Stars series, Brisson will show slides and tell stories about the process of writing, from the idea to print, using two of her books - "Bennie's Pennies" and "Before We Eat: From Farm to Table."
