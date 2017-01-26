Drugs, missing school district laptops found in Bethlehem raid

Bethlehem police said a Wednesday raid of a city home netted cocaine, meth and five laptops missing from the city school district. Angel "Grizz" Carrasquillo, 36, was arrested at 132 W. Fairview St. and charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.

