Drugs, missing school district laptops found in Bethlehem raid
Bethlehem police said a Wednesday raid of a city home netted cocaine, meth and five laptops missing from the city school district. Angel "Grizz" Carrasquillo, 36, was arrested at 132 W. Fairview St. and charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|Thesimpletruth
|1,485,482
|REVIEW: Twenty One Pilots at Allentown's PPL Ce...
|20 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|A wild ride: The story of Lehigh Valley's small...
|Wed
|silly rabbit
|1
|Man Drops from Third Floor to Escape PA Fire
|Wed
|silly rabbit
|1
|Guilty plea by Allentown man in $3M...
|Tue
|Steve Gratman
|8
|Review: Iron Falcon Martial Arts (Dec '12)
|Tue
|Just want the tru...
|7
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Mon
|ThomasA
|313,233
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC