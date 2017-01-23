Driver on methadone avoids state pris...

Driver on methadone avoids state prison for crash that left man injured

A Bethlehem woman who seriously injured a man while driving under the influence of methadone, and was accused of fleeing the scene , will serve her time in county jail. Josiah Edelman suffered two broken legs and bleeding on his brain following the July 29 crash in the 900 block of Marcon Boulevard in Hanover Township, Lehigh County.

