Cops: Pedestrian struck twice in Bethlehem Twp. remains hospitalized
Joanne Timberman, 74, of Easton at 7:03 a.m. Nov. 29 was headed to work at Hanchick and Lerch used car lot along Freemansburg Road. When she went to cross the roadway at Third Street, Timberman was struck by two oncoming vehicles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|Kissez8098
|313,116
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Gunner
|1,471,503
|Shot hits woman looking out window of...
|2 hr
|Holotta Wytrache
|4
|Murder case dismissed against ex-wrestler 'Supe...
|14 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|17 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,986
|Budget deal reached in Allentown after veto, la...
|Jan 1
|silly rabbit
|5
|Report on police officer was irresponsible (Jun '07)
|Jan 1
|silly rabbit
|53
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC