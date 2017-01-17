Cops: Gun recovered from car matches story of shooting victim
A gun recovered from the vehicle of a Bethlehem woman is consistent with a weapon described by a victim claiming he was accidentally shot walking in the city's South Side, police said. Bethlehem police investigating claims a man was shot Monday, Jan. 9, 2016, on South Side seized these firearms and related items following a foot chase, according to a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Henry
|1,479,336
|Pawlowski pays to clean up corner office (Mar '06)
|2 hr
|silly rabbit
|5
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|4 hr
|Susanm
|313,195
|Pa. officials: Mom accused in adopted teen's ra...
|13 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Former WWE wrestler Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka dead...
|Mon
|silly rabbit
|2
|"Shared" Driveway Rights?
|Sat
|PA Res
|1
|Nitschmann parents shocked by principal's arrest (Feb '07)
|Sat
|silly rabbit
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC