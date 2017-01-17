Cops: Gun recovered from car matches ...

Cops: Gun recovered from car matches story of shooting victim

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: NJ.com

A gun recovered from the vehicle of a Bethlehem woman is consistent with a weapon described by a victim claiming he was accidentally shot walking in the city's South Side, police said. Bethlehem police investigating claims a man was shot Monday, Jan. 9, 2016, on South Side seized these firearms and related items following a foot chase, according to a news release.

