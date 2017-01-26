Coffee and bake shop coming soon to Bethlehem's South Side
LIT Coffee Roastery & Bakeshop is expected to open in three to four weeks at 26 E. Third St. in south Bethlehem. LIT Coffee Roastery & Bakeshop is expected to open in three to four weeks at 26 E. Third St. in south Bethlehem.
