Clergy and musician relations workshop offered at downtown Wilkes-Barre church

St. Stephen's Church, Pro-Cathedral of the Episcopal Diocese of Bethlehem, 35 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, will host a Clergy and Musician Relations Workshop at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4. Continental breakfast items will be available at 9 a.m. and the workshop will conclude with Noonday Prayer. The featured presenter will be the Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Citizens' Voice.