Casinos frustrated with underage gamblers
Underage youngsters are about 15 percent more likely to become addicted gamblers than the general population, according to a survey on compulsive gambling. As a result, it is not surprising that teens and 20-year-olds are constantly testing the local casinos' security systems with sophisticated fake IDs.
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Crossroads50
|1,484,459
|Guilty plea by Allentown man in $3M...
|45 min
|silly rabbit
|7
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|20 hr
|ThomasA
|313,233
|'The Inaugural Address in History': a Saturday ...
|Jan 20
|silly rabbit
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Jan 19
|truth
|7,994
|Two get probation in Pa. streetlight...
|Jan 17
|silly rabbit
|1
|Pawlowski pays to clean up corner office (Mar '06)
|Jan 17
|silly rabbit
|5
