Casino Revenue Dips Locally, Up Statewide

Total revenue from table games at Pennsylvania casinos was more than $853 million in 2016, nearly a 5.6 percent increase from more than $808 million in 2015, according to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. Yet, the table games revenue dropped nearly 7 percent at Mohegan Sun Pocono in Plains Twp., from nearly $49 million in 2015 to more than $45 million in 2016.

