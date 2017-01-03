'Cake Boss' talks about his new Bethl...

'Cake Boss' talks about his new Bethlehem bakery

When Buddy Valastro opened his Buddy V's Ristorante in the Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem a lot of his fans wondered: Will a Carlo's Bakery be next? Valastro is, of course, known as "the Cake Boss," the star of the hugely popular TLC reality show based on his boisterous - and hilarious - family and their baking empire in Hoboken, N.J. While he's made a name for himself on TLC, Valastro is a well-respected master baker and cake designer, famous for over-the-top special-occasion cakes. His bakeries also specialize in traditional Italian pastries such as lobster tail, biscotti and cannoli as well as cupcakes, eclairs and cookies.

