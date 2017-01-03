'Cake Boss' talks about his new Bethlehem bakery
When Buddy Valastro opened his Buddy V's Ristorante in the Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem a lot of his fans wondered: Will a Carlo's Bakery be next? Valastro is, of course, known as "the Cake Boss," the star of the hugely popular TLC reality show based on his boisterous - and hilarious - family and their baking empire in Hoboken, N.J. While he's made a name for himself on TLC, Valastro is a well-respected master baker and cake designer, famous for over-the-top special-occasion cakes. His bakeries also specialize in traditional Italian pastries such as lobster tail, biscotti and cannoli as well as cupcakes, eclairs and cookies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|ritedownthemiddle
|1,470,707
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|5 hr
|Hanukah Hal
|313,111
|Budget deal reached in Allentown after veto, la...
|Sun
|silly rabbit
|5
|Report on police officer was irresponsible (Jun '07)
|Jan 1
|silly rabbit
|53
|ASPEN INN anyone work there aprox 1978-1980? (Sep '12)
|Dec 31
|silly rabbit
|6
|Judge: Collection firm's fees illegal (Mar '08)
|Dec 30
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|48
|Arcelay's work will help Latinos in two cities ... (Mar '07)
|Dec 27
|silly rabbit
|4
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC