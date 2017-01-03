Billboard sitters documentary to screen at Civic's Theatre 514

Those who missed the first screening of a documentary about the billboard-sitting contest that made headlines in the Lehigh Valley in September 1982, will have another chance to see the film Saturday. "The Billboard Boys" which chronicles the story which ended up drawing international press in the early 1980s will screen at 8 p.m. Saturday at Civic's Theatre514, 514 N 19th St., Allentown.

