Arts News: Christmas City Trellis pro...

Arts News: Christmas City Trellis project wins honors

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Morning Call

The Christmas City Trellis project at Payrow Plaza in Bethlehem gained regional recognition this month when Spillman Farmer Architects received top honors for its design at the American Institute of Architects Eastern Pennsylvania Design Awards at the Americus Hotel in Allentown. The jury gave Spillman Farmer's design for the Bethlehem Christmas Trellis an Award of Excellence, the highest honor bestowed by the chapter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethlehem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min DimBOsandboxcheck 1,472,708
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 3 hr ThomasA 313,142
News Two big concerts at Allentown's PPL Center this... 7 hr silly rabbit 1
News Shot hits woman looking out window of... 17 hr silly rabbit 5
News Murder case dismissed against ex-wrestler 'Supe... Jan 4 silly rabbit 1
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Jan 4 Patriot AKA Bozo 7,986
News Budget deal reached in Allentown after veto, la... Jan 1 silly rabbit 5
See all Bethlehem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethlehem Forum Now

Bethlehem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethlehem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Bethlehem, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,660 • Total comments across all topics: 277,675,439

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC