APT to present encore of 'The Island'

Allentown Public Theatre presents 'The Island' April 22- May 1. The South African story of two political prisoners on Robben Island is updated with a chorus representing modern American prisoners. Ryan Fields and Jamil Joseph play the Robben Island inmates.

