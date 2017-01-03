Adviser: Khurtsidze-Saunders a Must i...

Adviser: Khurtsidze-Saunders a Must if Canelo-Chavez Gets Made

Avtandil Khurtsidze and his handlers hope the WBO does the right thing the only thing, in their estimation by granting him a deserved shot at middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders if a Canelo Alvarez-Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight gets made. Negotiations are ongoing between representatives for those Mexican stars to square off in a May 6 pay-per-view showdown, which would eliminate Alvarez from a potential fight for Saunders' WBO 160-pound title.

