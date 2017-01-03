Adviser: Khurtsidze-Saunders a Must if Canelo-Chavez Gets Made
Avtandil Khurtsidze and his handlers hope the WBO does the right thing the only thing, in their estimation by granting him a deserved shot at middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders if a Canelo Alvarez-Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight gets made. Negotiations are ongoing between representatives for those Mexican stars to square off in a May 6 pay-per-view showdown, which would eliminate Alvarez from a potential fight for Saunders' WBO 160-pound title.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|flack
|1,471,272
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|5 hr
|Junket
|313,115
|Murder case dismissed against ex-wrestler 'Supe...
|6 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,986
|Budget deal reached in Allentown after veto, la...
|Jan 1
|silly rabbit
|5
|Report on police officer was irresponsible (Jun '07)
|Jan 1
|silly rabbit
|53
|ASPEN INN anyone work there aprox 1978-1980? (Sep '12)
|Dec 31
|silly rabbit
|6
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC