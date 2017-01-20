A wild ride: The story of Lehigh Vall...

A wild ride: The story of Lehigh Valley's small amusement parks

There are 1 comment on the The Morning Call story from Monday, titled A wild ride: The story of Lehigh Valley's small amusement parks. In it, The Morning Call reports that:

Friday's reopening of the roller skating rink at Bushkill Park in Fork Township - and hope for more of the 12-acre amusement park to re-emerge - might have people thinking about the future. Among them were Central Park in the Rittersville area at the Allentown/Bethlehem border, Willow Park in Bethlehem Township, Island Park outside Easton and Indian Trail Park in Lehigh Township.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
silly rabbit

United States

#1 5 min ago
Just what the nation needZ more circus carnival sideshow of freeks and geeks to be let lose open the unsuspecting populus?!)$ TheZe bandZ of raving lunitic advertiZmentalistZ think the paying public would venture out when all one must do is open just about any news venue and be able to observe from a safe distance not to mention the teamZ of sourcerors roving about with allowable party favorZ?!)$
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethlehem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min My New Alias RULES 1,484,655
News Man Drops from Third Floor to Escape PA Fire 3 hr silly rabbit 1
News Guilty plea by Allentown man in $3M... 15 hr Steve Gratman 8
Review: Iron Falcon Martial Arts (Dec '12) 18 hr Just want the tru... 7
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Mon ThomasA 313,233
News 'The Inaugural Address in History': a Saturday ... Jan 20 silly rabbit 1
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Jan 19 truth 7,994
See all Bethlehem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethlehem Forum Now

Bethlehem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethlehem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Bethlehem, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,540 • Total comments across all topics: 278,240,592

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC