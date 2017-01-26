A wild ride: Story of Lehigh Valley s...

A wild ride: Story of Lehigh Valley small amusement parks

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Washington Times

The reopening of the roller skating rink at Bushkill Park in Fork Township - and hope for more of the 12-acre amusement park to re-emerge - might have people thinking about the future. Among them were Central Park in the Rittersville area at the Allentown/Bethlehem border, Willow Park in Bethlehem Township , Island Park outside Easton and Indian Trail Park in Lehigh Township .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethlehem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min ester povington 1,487,083
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr ThomasA 313,246
News Michaela Pereira (Jun '09) 8 hr Andrew 61
News Ex-Nurse Gets Six More Life Sentences (Mar '06) Sat silly rabbit 5
News Guilty plea by Allentown man in $3M... Jan 27 silly rabbit 11
News Tamaqua man charged in stabbing Jan 27 ImTiredOf_It 2
News County official says she'll run for new judicia... (Mar '07) Jan 26 silly rabbit 2
See all Bethlehem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethlehem Forum Now

Bethlehem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethlehem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. China
 

Bethlehem, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,553 • Total comments across all topics: 278,388,102

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC