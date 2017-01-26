A wild ride: Story of Lehigh Valley small amusement parks
The reopening of the roller skating rink at Bushkill Park in Fork Township - and hope for more of the 12-acre amusement park to re-emerge - might have people thinking about the future. Among them were Central Park in the Rittersville area at the Allentown/Bethlehem border, Willow Park in Bethlehem Township , Island Park outside Easton and Indian Trail Park in Lehigh Township .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|ester povington
|1,487,083
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|ThomasA
|313,246
|Michaela Pereira (Jun '09)
|8 hr
|Andrew
|61
|Ex-Nurse Gets Six More Life Sentences (Mar '06)
|Sat
|silly rabbit
|5
|Guilty plea by Allentown man in $3M...
|Jan 27
|silly rabbit
|11
|Tamaqua man charged in stabbing
|Jan 27
|ImTiredOf_It
|2
|County official says she'll run for new judicia... (Mar '07)
|Jan 26
|silly rabbit
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC