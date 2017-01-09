A disturbing look at how charter scho...

A disturbing look at how charter schools are hurting a traditional school district

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Washington Post

Bethlehem Steel is reflected in the Lehigh River in Bethlehem, Pa., on Nov. 8, 1995. Bethlehem Steel Corp. extinguished its last blast furnace at its flagship plant that year, sending home 1,800 workers and ending an operation that had been pouring steel since the Civil War.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethlehem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min USAsince1680 1,475,657
News Should Allentown have an official language? (May '06) 3 hr silly rabbit 4
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 5 hr Reverend Laidlaw ... 313,169
News Mom accused in teen's dismemberment was child w... Mon silly rabbit 1
News A golden discovery: Philadelphia Butter Cake : ... (Mar '07) Mon silly rabbit 71
News Allentown Authorities Investigating Fire That D... (Apr '07) Jan 7 silly rabbit 3
News Two big concerts at Allentown's PPL Center this... Jan 6 silly rabbit 1
See all Bethlehem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethlehem Forum Now

Bethlehem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethlehem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Bethlehem, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,574 • Total comments across all topics: 277,811,918

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC