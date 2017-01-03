4 Lehigh Valley establishments cited ...

4 Lehigh Valley establishments cited for liquor violations

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: NJ.com

A beer is drawn in this October 2016 file photo. Pennsylvania State Police on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, announced citations against four Lehigh Valley liquor license holders for mostly administrative violations, plus one for underage drinking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethlehem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Joy 1,472,519
News Two big concerts at Allentown's PPL Center this... 2 hr silly rabbit 1
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 8 hr cpeter1313 313,139
News Shot hits woman looking out window of... 13 hr silly rabbit 5
News Murder case dismissed against ex-wrestler 'Supe... Jan 4 silly rabbit 1
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Jan 4 Patriot AKA Bozo 7,986
News Budget deal reached in Allentown after veto, la... Jan 1 silly rabbit 5
See all Bethlehem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethlehem Forum Now

Bethlehem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethlehem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
 

Bethlehem, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,830 • Total comments across all topics: 277,668,744

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC