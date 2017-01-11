1,400-Mile Industrial Heartland Rail-to-Trail to Top Annual Meeting
Those trails could eventually blend with an ambitious effort to create a 1,400-mile Industrial Heartland Rail-to-Trail that will include Cleveland and Akron, Ohio; Parkersburg and Morgantown, W.Va.; Erie, Pittsburgh and Harrisburg, Pa.; and Chautauqua County, NY. That prospect will be the topic of a presentation at the annual meeting of Tri-County Rails to Trails by Nick Hoffman, community initiatives coordinator for Varischetti Holdings in Brockway.
