These Be an Angel donors earn their wings

53 min ago

Generous readers of the The Morning Call continue to donate money and items to local nonprofits in the newspaper's 17th annual Be an Angel campaign. Dream Come True of the Lehigh Valley received a Wegmans gift card from Emma Smith and family , Target and Staples gift cards from Gordon and Marie Jedd , a Target gift card from William Jesse , and Giant gift cards from Barry and Jackie Saylor and Darlene and Julian Pail .

