Proceed to party: Tickets for 'Red Solo Cup' singer Toby Keith at Musikfest selling quickly
Tickets for the chart-topping country singer's 7 p.m. Aug. 1 show at the Bethlehem festival went on sale Friday, and through the weekend, more than 4,200 seats have been filled, according to Musikfest 's online ticket ordering site. That means the 6,600-capacity main Steel Stage is almost two-thirds sold out, more than seven months before the show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|9 min
|sonicfilter
|1,466,289
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|51 min
|ThomasA
|312,913
|Ex-Pennsylvania state rep. charged with drunken...
|5 hr
|silly rabbit
|2
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Observing DaLoser
|7,984
|the real truth about the jews
|11 hr
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Allentown mayor exercises veto for first time o...
|Dec 23
|silly rabbit
|10
|Shot hits woman looking out window of...
|Dec 23
|silly rabbit
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC