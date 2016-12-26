Proceed to party: Tickets for 'Red So...

Proceed to party: Tickets for 'Red Solo Cup' singer Toby Keith at Musikfest selling quickly

Tickets for the chart-topping country singer's 7 p.m. Aug. 1 show at the Bethlehem festival went on sale Friday, and through the weekend, more than 4,200 seats have been filled, according to Musikfest 's online ticket ordering site. That means the 6,600-capacity main Steel Stage is almost two-thirds sold out, more than seven months before the show.

