Police: Man tossed from bar for tossing drink climbs back in

Authorities say a Pennsylvania man thrown out of a bar after throwing a drink scaled a deck behind the establishment and took a seat again. Police in Bethlehem said Nnaemeka Sam-Otuh was arrested Thursday morning after the incident at the Tally Ho Tavern. WFMZ-TV reports that a bouncer at the bar told police he threw the Allentown man out, but that he then climbed the deck to return. Bouncer Craig Cobian told police that Sam-Otuh began fighting with him and threatened to kill him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.