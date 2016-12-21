Police: Man tossed from bar for tossi...

Police: Man tossed from bar for tossing drink climbs back in

Authorities say a Pennsylvania man thrown out of a bar after throwing a drink scaled a deck behind the establishment and took a seat again.  Police in Bethlehem said Nnaemeka Sam-Otuh was arrested Thursday morning after the incident at the Tally Ho Tavern.  WFMZ-TV reports  that a bouncer at the bar told police he threw the Allentown man out, but that he then climbed the deck to return. Bouncer Craig Cobian told police that Sam-Otuh began fighting with him and threatened to kill him.

