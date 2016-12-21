PA Firefighter to Face Trial for Drunken Driving, Police Pursuit
Dec. 21--A Bethlehem firefighter charged with drunken driving and fleeing from police after he threatened suicide will face trial in Northampton County Court. Brian S. Padilla, 44, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday on charges of felony counts of carrying a concealed weapon without a license and fleeing police during a pursuit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|21 min
|FREE and BREEZY
|1,466,148
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Dudley
|7,981
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|ThomasA
|312,906
|Ex-Pennsylvania state rep. charged with drunken...
|Sat
|silly rabbit
|1
|Allentown mayor exercises veto for first time o...
|Fri
|silly rabbit
|10
|Shot hits woman looking out window of...
|Fri
|silly rabbit
|3
|stirr allentown's political pot of blue juice (Oct '14)
|Dec 21
|silly rabbit
|57
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC