listen to Beach Slang cover Green Day's '2000 Light Years Away'
While talking about Green Day's Kerplunk a few months ago, I mentioned a few great modern bands - including Beach Slang - who seemed like they take influence from that album. Now Beach Slang have covered Kerplunk 's opening track, "2000 Light Years Away."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brooklynvegan.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|My New Alias RULES
|1,466,575
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|silly rabbit
|312,923
|WFMZ News
|8 hr
|silly rabbit
|3
|Drexel Univ George Ciccariello White Genocide a...
|15 hr
|MAGA2016
|1
|Ex-Pennsylvania state rep. charged with drunken...
|Mon
|silly rabbit
|2
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Mon
|Observing DaLoser
|7,984
|the real truth about the jews
|Sun
|LEX LUTHER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC