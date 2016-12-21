listen to Beach Slang cover Green Day...

listen to Beach Slang cover Green Day's '2000 Light Years Away'

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Brooklynvegan

While talking about Green Day's Kerplunk a few months ago, I mentioned a few great modern bands - including Beach Slang - who seemed like they take influence from that album. Now Beach Slang have covered Kerplunk 's opening track, "2000 Light Years Away."

