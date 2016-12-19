Lee Brice/Justin Moore ticket sales for Musikfest start slowly: Four reactions
The first weekend of sales for tickets to Musikfest 's first announced headliner - a double bill of country singers Lee Brice and Justin Moore - has passed, with slow results. Tickets to the show at 7 p.m. Aug. 12 on the festival's main Steel Stage, went on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday at www.musikfest.org and 610-332-3378.
