Gas leak, sinkhole force evacuations

About 30 Bethlehem residents are sheltering at Northeast Middle School in the city after officials discovered a sinkhole, gas leak and water leak early Wednesday morning on Hamilton Avenue. Bethlehem Fire Chief Robert Novatnack said a passerby reported the sinkhole about 3:20 a.m. Firefighters and UGI workers found gas and water leaks in the sinkhole.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.