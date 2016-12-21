Gas leak, sinkhole force evacuations

Gas leak, sinkhole force evacuations

About 30 Bethlehem residents are sheltering at Northeast Middle School in the city after officials discovered a sinkhole, gas leak and water leak early Wednesday morning on Hamilton Avenue. Bethlehem Fire Chief Robert Novatnack said a passerby reported the sinkhole about 3:20 a.m. Firefighters and UGI workers found gas and water leaks in the sinkhole.

