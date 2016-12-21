Food workers, hall monitors in Bethlehem schools get raises
After six months without a contract, the Bethlehem Area School District food service workers and hall monitors have a new deal. The school board Monday night unanimously approved a three-year contract that carries pay raises but sets tighter requirements for new hires to qualify for health insurance.
