Cops: Latin King member jailed after firing shots outside bar

A man with ties to the Latin Kings gang is jailed after firing shots outside a Bethlehem bar, city police said. Bethlehem officers just before 2:30 a.m. Oct. 14 received multiple reports of shots fired outside the Publik House bar, 124 W. 4th St. A witness told police six to eight shots were fired west down W. 4th St. and a man later identified as Rios fled in a green Honda with another man and a woman, court records indicate.

