Cops: Drug dealers sold heroin to informant in Wawa restroom

Thursday Dec 22

A pair of alleged drug dealers are accused of selling 47 packets of heroin to a police informant inside the restroom of a Hanover Township convenience store. Charged are Hector "Menor" Ortiz Rodridguez, 26, of the 700 block of Broadway in Bethlehem and Julio Angel Lebron-Rivera, 47, of the 900 block of West Gordon Street in Allentown.

