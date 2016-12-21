Comedian Doogie Horner returns home for the holidays
A lineup of Lehigh Valley-grown comedians now living in New York, LA and points in between are returning on Tuesday to make you laugh. The crew performing at the Fowler Blast Furnace Room at the ArtsQuest Center in Bethlehem is led by Northampton's Doogie Horner, a comedian, writer and artist now living in Queens, New York.
