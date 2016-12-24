Call Board: Auditions for 'Tony and Tina's Wedding,' Allentown Symphony Chorus, more
ArtsQuest is looking for actors for major roles "Tony and Tina's Wedding," an interactive Off-Broadway show that spoofs an Italian-American wedding. Auditions will be 1-5 p.m. Jan. 7-8 in the Banko Family Gallery at the Banana Factory, 25 W. Third St., Bethlehem.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bethlehem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|22 min
|FREE and BREEZY
|1,466,148
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Dudley
|7,981
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|ThomasA
|312,906
|Ex-Pennsylvania state rep. charged with drunken...
|Sat
|silly rabbit
|1
|Allentown mayor exercises veto for first time o...
|Fri
|silly rabbit
|10
|Shot hits woman looking out window of...
|Fri
|silly rabbit
|3
|stirr allentown's political pot of blue juice (Oct '14)
|Dec 21
|silly rabbit
|57
Find what you want!
Search Bethlehem Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC