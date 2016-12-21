Bethlehem charter school fights back ...

Bethlehem charter school fights back against enrollment caps

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: NJ.com

Lehigh Valley Academy is taking legal action against its chartering school districts after the Bethlehem school district approved a new charter with enrollment caps. In November, the Bethlehem Area School Board granted the school a five-year charter extension but set caps on the number of district students that can enroll at the regional charter school.

