12 ways Lehigh Valley residents got s...

12 ways Lehigh Valley residents got screwed in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NJ.com

And we're not even getting into Russian meddling in the presidential election or the loss of any new output from celebrity after celebrity after celebrity who died since Jan. 1. But even in the face of getting hosed, there were silver linings to be found, and we'll try to point them out where possible. The upside of this one is enormous: A $127.5 million new Phillipsburg High School celebrated in a September visit by Gov. Chris Christie as perhaps the most modern in all New Jersey .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethlehem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min Aquarius-wy 1,467,395
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 3 hr John-K 312,935
News Arcelay's work will help Latinos in two cities ... (Mar '07) 20 hr silly rabbit 4
the real truth about the jews 20 hr silly rabbit 2
Drexel Univ George Ciccariello White Genocide a... 20 hr silly rabbit 2
WFMZ News Tue silly rabbit 4
News Ex-Pennsylvania state rep. charged with drunken... Mon silly rabbit 2
See all Bethlehem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethlehem Forum Now

Bethlehem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethlehem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
 

Bethlehem, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,930 • Total comments across all topics: 277,402,152

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC