Ultrasound Markers of Carotid Atherosclerosis and Cognition [Original Contributions]

From the Evelyn F. McKnight Brain Institute, Neuroscience Program , Department of Neurology , and Department of Public Health Sciences , Miller School of Medicine, University of Miami, FL; Department of Neurology, College of Physicians and Surgeons , Department of Biostatistics, Mailman School of Public Health , and Department of Epidemiology, Mailman School of Public Health , Columbia University, New York, NY; and National Institute of Neurological Diseases and Stroke, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, MD .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Circulation.