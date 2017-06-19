Tropical Storm Cindy causing no major disruptions yet, energy companies say
Tropical Storm Cindy emerged in the Gulf of Mexico earlier today with top winds of 45 miles per hour. So far, disruptions to oil and gas operations have been limited, Bloomberg reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Baton Rouge Business Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bethesda Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ...
|Mar '17
|just Jay _ for fr...
|3
|Religion and Lying: Thou shalt not speak altern...
|Feb '17
|yehoshooah adam
|1
|Mike Pencea s new neighbors fly LGBT pride flag... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Imprtnrd
|10
|Who do you support for Lieutenant Governor in M... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|C Welles
|44
|Wikileaks: Hillary Armed ISIS (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ArrestBrock
|1
|Clinton Foundation Stole $100 BILLION (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ArrestBrock
|1
|Woodmont Cleaners on 7649 Old Georgetown Road (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Ani
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bethesda Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC