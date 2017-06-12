Tissue engineering: NIH competition t...

Tissue engineering: NIH competition to create 'eye in a dish'

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Nature

The National Eye Institute of the US National Institutes of Health has launched a competition to develop a working model of the human retina from stem cells — namely, the 3-D Retina Organoid Challenge .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nature.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bethesda Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With asylum grant, did the US just reward hate ... Mar '17 just Jay _ for fr... 3
News Religion and Lying: Thou shalt not speak altern... Feb '17 yehoshooah adam 1
News Mike Pencea s new neighbors fly LGBT pride flag... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Imprtnrd 10
Election Who do you support for Lieutenant Governor in M... (Oct '10) Nov '16 C Welles 44
Wikileaks: Hillary Armed ISIS (Nov '16) Nov '16 ArrestBrock 1
Clinton Foundation Stole $100 BILLION (Nov '16) Nov '16 ArrestBrock 1
Woodmont Cleaners on 7649 Old Georgetown Road (Sep '16) Oct '16 Ani 2
See all Bethesda Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bethesda Forum Now

Bethesda Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bethesda Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Bethesda, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,321 • Total comments across all topics: 281,752,549

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC