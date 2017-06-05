Russian Wheat Farmers Will Get Relief as Soggy Fields to Dry Out
Russia's wheat fields are expected to see warm, dry weather in the next two weeks, a relief for farmers that have struggled with a cold and soggy planting season. Wet fields of winter wheat will start drying out, which would benefit the crop to be harvested next month, according to Commodity Weather Group.
