Prosecutor: Connecticut lawyer's death not a homicide
A Connecticut prosecutor has ruled that the death of an attorney found shot in the head in a wrecked car in 2014 was not a homicide, as his family believes. Danbury State's Attorney Stephen Sedensky III announced the conclusion of the investigation into Gugsa Abraham "Abe" Dabela's death Tuesday.
