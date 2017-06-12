Prosecutor: Connecticut lawyer's death not a homicide

The death of a Connecticut attorney found shot in the head in a wrecked car in 2014 was not a homicide as his family believes, a state prosecutor said Tuesday in announcing the conclusion of a criminal investigation. Gugsa Abraham "Abe" Dabela, 35, crashed his Mercedes SUV near his home in Redding shortly after 1:30 a.m. on April 5, 2014, and died of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head, Redding police said.

