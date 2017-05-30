Police: Nude man tried to break in to Bethesda house
A naked man tried break in to a Bethesda residence last month, and police are asking for residents' help in identifying the suspect. Video surveillance captured May 17 show a nude man attempting to get in to a residence in the 5100 block of Newport Avenue in Bethesda, Maryland.
