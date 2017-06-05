NIH scraps plans for cap on research grants

Following backlash from the scientific community, the US National Institutes of Health has decided to drop a controversial proposal to cap the number of grants from the agency that an investigator can hold at once. The NIH announced on 8 June that it will instead create a special fund - drawn from its existing budget - for early- and mid-career scientists in an attempt to lower the average age of the researchers it supports.

