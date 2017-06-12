New Genetic Mutations Linked to Eczema
BETHESDA, Maryland A genetic mutation could be the cause of severe eczema, according to new research published June 19 in Nature Genetics by researchers at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences . Researchers believe these new findings could influence new treatment strategies for the millions of individuals who struggle with this chronic condition.
